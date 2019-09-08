Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

As Biotechnology companies, Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 9.98 N/A 3.10 67.86 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 198.97 N/A -2.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bio-Techne Corporation and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bio-Techne Corporation and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

4.3 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation. Its rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 43.48% and an $270 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.3% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.