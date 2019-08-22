Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Both Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.41 N/A 3.10 67.86 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 12.69 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bio-Techne Corporation and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bio-Techne Corporation and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.16 shows that Bio-Techne Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 3.05 beta is the reason why it is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.3 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation. Its rival Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Bio-Techne Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 29.39% for Bio-Techne Corporation with consensus price target of $250. On the other hand, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 37.77% and its consensus price target is $30.2. The data provided earlier shows that Coherus BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation was less bullish than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Coherus BioSciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.