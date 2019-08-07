Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

This is a contrast between Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 198 10.26 N/A 3.10 67.86 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bio-Techne Corporation and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bio-Techne Corporation and BeyondSpring Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, BeyondSpring Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Bio-Techne Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and BeyondSpring Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Bio-Techne Corporation is $250, with potential upside of 31.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats BeyondSpring Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.