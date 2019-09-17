Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.62 N/A 3.10 67.86 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 74.61 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bio-Techne Corporation and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bio-Techne Corporation and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Bio-Techne Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s average price target is $270, while its potential upside is 34.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Bio-Techne Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.