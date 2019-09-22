Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Since Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.64 N/A 3.10 67.86 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 72.22 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bio-Techne Corporation and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Bio-Techne Corporation is $270, with potential upside of 34.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.