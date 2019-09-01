Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.16 N/A 3.10 67.86 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bio-Techne Corporation and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bio-Techne Corporation and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Risk & Volatility

Bio-Techne Corporation’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation are 4.3 and 3.4. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bio-Techne Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bio-Techne Corporation and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s upside potential is 30.50% at a $250 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation was less bullish than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.