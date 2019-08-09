Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Both Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 198 10.55 N/A 3.10 67.86 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Demonstrates Bio-Techne Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bio-Techne Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility & Risk

Bio-Techne Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Bio-Techne Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s upside potential is 27.70% at a $250 consensus price target. On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,605.43% and its consensus price target is $44. Based on the results delivered earlier, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bio-Techne Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.5% and 61.1%. 0.3% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.