Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.25 N/A 3.10 67.86 TrovaGene Inc. 3 23.12 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bio-Techne Corporation and TrovaGene Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bio-Techne Corporation and TrovaGene Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.16 beta indicates that Bio-Techne Corporation is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. TrovaGene Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Bio-Techne Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Bio-Techne Corporation and TrovaGene Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Bio-Techne Corporation is $250, with potential upside of 31.52%. TrovaGene Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 621.65% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that TrovaGene Inc. looks more robust than Bio-Techne Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bio-Techne Corporation and TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.5% and 8% respectively. 0.3% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend while TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.