Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparing side by side

Since Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.27 N/A 3.10 67.86 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bio-Techne Corporation and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Bio-Techne Corporation and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.16% for Bio-Techne Corporation with consensus price target of $250.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.