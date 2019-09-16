Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Contrasting side by side

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.66 N/A 3.10 67.86 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bio-Techne Corporation and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Bio-Techne Corporation and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 34.36% for Bio-Techne Corporation with average target price of $270. Competitively the average target price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, which is potential 22.42% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Bio-Techne Corporation appears more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bio-Techne Corporation and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.5% and 59.9% respectively. About 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation was more bullish than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.