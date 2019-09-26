Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Comparing side by side

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 201 10.69 N/A 3.10 67.86 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.52 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bio-Techne Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.16 beta means Bio-Techne Corporation’s volatility is 16.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 2.2 beta is the reason why it is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Bio-Techne Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Bio-Techne Corporation is $270, with potential upside of 34.00%. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 110.53%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bio-Techne Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.5% and 88.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.