Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Contrasting side by side

Both Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 192 11.56 N/A 3.10 63.51 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 178.32 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bio-Techne Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Techne Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.8 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Bio-Techne Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 16.59% for Bio-Techne Corporation with average price target of $250. Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 305.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Bio-Techne Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bio-Techne Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 44.8%. Bio-Techne Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.38%. Competitively, 0.7% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has 35.9% stronger performance while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.