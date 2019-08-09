Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Comparison side by side

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 198 10.55 N/A 3.10 67.86 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bio-Techne Corporation and Global Cord Blood Corporation. Global Cord Blood Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bio-Techne Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Bio-Techne Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bio-Techne Corporation and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Techne Corporation has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 0.17 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Global Cord Blood Corporation which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Bio-Techne Corporation and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 27.77% and an $250 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend while Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).