Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparison side by side

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.12 N/A 3.10 67.86 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 172.90 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Bio-Techne Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bio-Techne Corporation and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s average price target is $270, while its potential upside is 41.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bio-Techne Corporation and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.5% and 24.7% respectively. Bio-Techne Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.