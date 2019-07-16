Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Comparing side by side

Since Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 192 11.35 N/A 3.10 63.51 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bio-Techne Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bio-Techne Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.24 beta means Bio-Techne Corporation’s volatility is 24.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.1 which is 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation are 4.3 and 3.4. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bio-Techne Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s upside potential is 18.70% at a $250 average price target. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.75 average price target and a 567.70% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Bio-Techne Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.38%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.