Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.15 N/A 3.10 67.86 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.76 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bio-Techne Corporation and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.16 shows that Bio-Techne Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta and it is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.3 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation. Its rival Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s consensus price target is $250, while its potential upside is 32.71%. On the other hand, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 28.21% and its consensus price target is $3.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Bio-Techne Corporation is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation was more bullish than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.