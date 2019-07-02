Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 187 11.39 N/A 3.10 63.51 Cambrex Corporation 41 2.83 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bio-Techne Corporation and Cambrex Corporation. Cambrex Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bio-Techne Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Bio-Techne Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Techne Corporation has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s beta is 2.36 which is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.3 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation. Its rival Cambrex Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2 respectively. Bio-Techne Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Bio-Techne Corporation and Cambrex Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Bio-Techne Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -2.04% and an $205 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Cambrex Corporation is $49, which is potential 6.18% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cambrex Corporation is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bio-Techne Corporation and Cambrex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 0%. 0.38% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has stronger performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Cambrex Corporation.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.