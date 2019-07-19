Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Comparison side by side

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 192 11.56 N/A 3.10 63.51 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Demonstrates Bio-Techne Corporation and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bio-Techne Corporation and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Techne Corporation has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 3.44 beta which makes it 244.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$250 is Bio-Techne Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 16.59%. On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -1.19% and its consensus target price is $25. The information presented earlier suggests that Bio-Techne Corporation looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 19.9% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation was less bullish than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.