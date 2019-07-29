Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 195 11.57 N/A 3.10 63.51 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 8.55 N/A -2.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bio-Techne Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bio-Techne Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Bio-Techne Corporation has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has beta of 2.21 which is 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Bio-Techne Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Bio-Techne Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation has a 16.49% upside potential and a consensus price target of $250. Competitively the consensus price target of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is $15, which is potential 29.76% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. looks more robust than Bio-Techne Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bio-Techne Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 15.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation was more bullish than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.