Bio (TECH) Shareholder Riverbridge Partners Has Cut Its Holding; As United Technologiescorp (UTX) Share Price Rose, Advent International Increased Its Stake by $4.48 Million

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $133.26. About 1.36 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 51,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 424,346 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.25M, down from 475,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $210.74. About 48,501 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M on Thursday, February 14. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M on Wednesday, January 30.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00M shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.1 per share. TECH’s profit will be $45.82M for 43.54 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.08% EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) by 86,707 shares to 631,632 shares, valued at $33.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 799,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).