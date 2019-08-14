Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Stake Has Raised by Artemis Investment Management Llp; Hs Management Partners Cut Its Position in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) as Stock Price Rose

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 72,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 622,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.76M, down from 695,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 3,880 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 105.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 20,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The institutional investor held 39,828 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, up from 19,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $326.25. About 127,579 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Not Effective as of Dec. 31; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: KPMG Needs More Time to Ccomplete Audit, Assessment of Effectiveness of Internal Control Over Reporting; 30/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 14,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 63,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,646 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 0% or 136 shares in its portfolio. Ariel Llc owns 240,349 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 42,100 shares. West Chester Cap Advsr invested 0.45% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 108,363 shares. Savings Bank has invested 0% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 171,819 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 135,493 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 3,309 were accumulated by Stifel. 14,478 were accumulated by Putnam Investments Ltd. Shine Invest Advisory Serv holds 17 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). 52 were accumulated by Enterprise Services Corporation. 7,300 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa).

