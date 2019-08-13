Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Shareholder Polar Securities Upped Stake; Edgepoint Investment Group Raised Stake in Flowserve (FLS) as Market Value Rose

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 100.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 73,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The institutional investor held 145,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.48 million, up from 72,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $323.81. About 55,495 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Says Intends to Complete Filing as Promptly as Possible; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Says it Won’t File Annual Report by Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 198,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 16.02M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722.99 million, up from 15.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $43.35. About 504,000 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 937,843 shares to 389,437 shares, valued at $18.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 57,201 shares to 237,399 shares, valued at $20.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 186,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,328 shares, and cut its stake in Chardan Healthcare Acquisiti.