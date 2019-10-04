Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Holding Held by Artemis Investment Management Llp; Suntrust Banks Increased Its Stake in Franklin Res (BEN) as Valuation Declined

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 42.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The institutional investor held 56,764 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.25M, up from 39,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $333.56. About 147,155 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 248.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 20,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 29,395 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 8,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 2.38M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES, REPORTS AUM $737.5B AT MARCH 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 9,678 shares to 528,088 shares, valued at $19.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 254,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,633 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold BIO shares while 110 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 16.22 million shares or 6.79% less from 17.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btr reported 0.04% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 4,021 shares. Hoplite Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 47,599 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Ptnrs owns 1.02% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 174,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 17,866 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Ellington Mgmt Grp Lc stated it has 700 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). 156,035 are owned by Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh. Federated Pa reported 0.14% stake. Sei Communications reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 42,900 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 15,903 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. 10,678 were reported by Mason Street Ltd Llc. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.47% or 285,019 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management holds 119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Btim reported 13,330 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Profund Advisors Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). The California-based United Fin Advisers Limited Company has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). New York-based Lazard Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). The New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Proshare Advisors Llc accumulated 2.46 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Covington Management holds 241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Limited Company accumulated 2.48M shares. Stifel Fincl has 179,273 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). City holds 0% or 210 shares.

