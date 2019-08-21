Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Holder Magnetar Financial Decreased Its Stake by $1.14 Million as Market Value Rose; Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 14,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $212.9. About 12.30 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 83.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The hedge fund held 737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 4,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $343.52. About 89,406 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Not Effective as of Dec. 31; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank reported 18,346 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.01% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) or 51,728 shares. Dsam Prns (London) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 8,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 45,001 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 171,840 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada holds 70 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 27,380 shares. Dynamic Ltd accumulated 2.02% or 1,827 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 11,283 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ent Financial Svcs Corp has invested 0% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Envestnet Asset Inc reported 0.01% stake. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 19 shares. 63,260 are held by Epoch Invest Prns Inc.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 185,599 shares to 286,288 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 15,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

