Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 293 4.37 N/A 17.13 18.38 Natera Inc. 21 7.35 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Natera Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Natera Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 9% Natera Inc. 0.00% -721.9% -51.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.2 beta means Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s volatility is 20.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Natera Inc. has a 1.47 beta which is 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Natera Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Natera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Natera Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Natera Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is $343.33, with potential upside of 2.18%. On the other hand, Natera Inc.’s potential downside is -8.52% and its consensus target price is $25.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. looks more robust than Natera Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Natera Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79% and 88.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Natera Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -2.65% -0.13% 6% 28.54% 3.54% 35.6% Natera Inc. 2.41% 2.15% 46.62% 88.9% 22.47% 97.56%

For the past year Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has weaker performance than Natera Inc.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Natera Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. Its products include reagents, instruments, and software which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market. This segment sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. It operates in Europe, Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.