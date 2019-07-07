Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Both Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 280 4.07 N/A 17.13 17.18 Cytosorbents Corporation 7 9.81 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Cytosorbents Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 28.3% 20.5% Cytosorbents Corporation 0.00% -81.9% -45.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.21 beta means Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cytosorbents Corporation’s 1.52 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.5 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Its rival Cytosorbents Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.2 respectively. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytosorbents Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Cytosorbents Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cytosorbents Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.57% and an $343.33 average price target. Meanwhile, Cytosorbents Corporation’s average price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 123.67%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cytosorbents Corporation looks more robust than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Cytosorbents Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79.6% and 27.2% respectively. 3.2% are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% are Cytosorbents Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -0.73% -4.04% 12.44% 6.49% 2.6% 26.75% Cytosorbents Corporation -2.97% -2.42% -16.34% -30.36% -18.33% -15.1%

For the past year Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. had bullish trend while Cytosorbents Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Cytosorbents Corporation.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. Its products include reagents, instruments, and software which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market. This segment sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. It operates in Europe, Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.