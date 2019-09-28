Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO-B)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) and BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 336 0.00 21.28M 19.00 17.05 BioTelemetry Inc. 41 0.82 30.79M 1.35 34.91

Table 1 demonstrates Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and BioTelemetry Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BioTelemetry Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and BioTelemetry Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 6,340,504.14% 0% 0% BioTelemetry Inc. 75,225,995.60% 16% 8.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and BioTelemetry Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioTelemetry Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of BioTelemetry Inc. is $70.5, which is potential 74.07% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.7% of BioTelemetry Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of BioTelemetry Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 4% 18.68% 9.82% 83.56% 170.61% 40.86% BioTelemetry Inc. 1.01% -4.3% -11.52% -32.8% -9.1% -21.38%

For the past year Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 40.86% stronger performance while BioTelemetry Inc. has -21.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors BioTelemetry Inc. beats Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. It offers Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry and External Cardiac Ambulatory Telemetry services, which incorporates a lightweight patient-worn sensor attached to electrodes that capture two-channel electrocardiography (ECG) data, measuring electrical activity of the heart, on a compact wireless handheld monitor; event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event monitors, digital loop event monitors, memory loop event monitors, and non-loop event monitors; and a Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors to cardiologists and electrophysiologists. The Research Services segment provides cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. Its centralized services include ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, and expert reporting and statistical analysis. This segment also offers services in the cardiovascular, oncology, musculoskeletal, and neurologic therapeutic areas; and support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices, including cardiac event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.