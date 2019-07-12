Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO-B) Forms $311.52 Double Top; Last Week Eldorado Gold (EGO) Analysts

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO-B) formed double top with $336.44 target or 8.00% above today’s $311.52 share price. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO-B) has $9.12B valuation. It closed at $311.52 lastly. It is down 145.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 141.56% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eldorado Gold had 9 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by TD Securities to “Hold” on Wednesday, February 6. The stock has “Outperform” rating by National Bank Canada on Friday, February 1. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 1 to “Outperform”. See Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $6 Initiates Coverage On

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/02/2019 Broker: TD Securities Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Hold Old Target: $3.5 New Target: $4.5 Upgrade

01/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

01/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 4.77 million shares traded or 73.45% up from the average. Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) has declined 20.34% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.77% the S&P500. Some Historical EGO News: 04/04/2018 – Eldorado Gold says Greece arbitration ruling is positive; 26/04/2018 – ELDORADO GOLD CORP ELD.TO – QTRLY REVENUE $131.9 MLN VS $111.9 MLN LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 21/03/2018 – ELDORADO GOLD 4Q LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.6C; 21/03/2018 – Eldorado Gold 2017 Rev $391.4M; 29/03/2018 – Eldorado Gold updated Greek mine plan reduces ‘footprint’; 21/03/2018 – Eldorado Gold 2017 Loss/Shr $0.01; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Eldorado’s Weaker Prospective Liquidity Increases Financial Risk; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ELDORADO GOLD CORP – HELD $459.7 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND TERM DEPOSITS, AND $250.0 MLN IN UNDRAWN LINES OF CREDIT AT END OF QUARTER

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It currently has negative earnings. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil.