Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO-B) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Comparison side by side

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|307
|4.37
|N/A
|19.00
|17.05
|VolitionRx Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and VolitionRx Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and VolitionRx Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|VolitionRx Limited
|0.00%
|-134%
|-93.5%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and VolitionRx Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of VolitionRx Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|4%
|18.68%
|9.82%
|83.56%
|170.61%
|40.86%
|VolitionRx Limited
|2.86%
|38.46%
|20%
|70.08%
|137.36%
|138.67%
For the past year Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than VolitionRx Limited.
Summary
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats VolitionRx Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.
VolitionRx Limited, a life sciences company, focuses on developing blood-based tests to diagnose a range of cancers. The company is involved in the development of epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. It develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-X family to detect nucleosomes containing specific nucleotides; and blood assays in the Nu.Q-V family to detect nucleosomes containing specific histone variants. The company also develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-M family to detect nucleosomes containing modified histones that are proteins for packaging and ordering DNA into nucleosomes; blood assays in the Nu.Q-A family to detect nucleosome-protein adducts; and a Nu.Q-T assay to detect cancer by detecting total blood nucleosome levels. In addition, it develops HyperGenomics tissue and blood-based tests to determine disease subtype following initial diagnosis and to decide appropriate therapy; NuQ tests for non-cancer conditions; and NuQ clinical diagnostic products. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.
