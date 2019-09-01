Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO-B) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Comparison side by side

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 307 4.37 N/A 19.00 17.05 VolitionRx Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and VolitionRx Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and VolitionRx Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VolitionRx Limited 0.00% -134% -93.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and VolitionRx Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of VolitionRx Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 4% 18.68% 9.82% 83.56% 170.61% 40.86% VolitionRx Limited 2.86% 38.46% 20% 70.08% 137.36% 138.67%

For the past year Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than VolitionRx Limited.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats VolitionRx Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

VolitionRx Limited, a life sciences company, focuses on developing blood-based tests to diagnose a range of cancers. The company is involved in the development of epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. It develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-X family to detect nucleosomes containing specific nucleotides; and blood assays in the Nu.Q-V family to detect nucleosomes containing specific histone variants. The company also develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-M family to detect nucleosomes containing modified histones that are proteins for packaging and ordering DNA into nucleosomes; blood assays in the Nu.Q-A family to detect nucleosome-protein adducts; and a Nu.Q-T assay to detect cancer by detecting total blood nucleosome levels. In addition, it develops HyperGenomics tissue and blood-based tests to determine disease subtype following initial diagnosis and to decide appropriate therapy; NuQ tests for non-cancer conditions; and NuQ clinical diagnostic products. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.