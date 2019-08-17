Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO-B) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. N/A 300 17.05 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.73 2.91 2.79

The competitors have a potential upside of 36.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 4% 18.68% 9.82% 83.56% 170.61% 40.86% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.