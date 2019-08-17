Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO-B) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|37.84%
|43.00%
|7.62%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its competitors’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|N/A
|300
|17.05
|Industry Average
|83.40M
|220.41M
|72.84
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.73
|2.91
|2.79
The competitors have a potential upside of 36.73%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|4%
|18.68%
|9.82%
|83.56%
|170.61%
|40.86%
|Industry Average
|7.27%
|14.02%
|18.58%
|38.35%
|54.06%
|47.86%
For the past year Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Dividends
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
