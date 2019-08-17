Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 79% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 12.50% 9.00% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. N/A 299 18.38 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.73 2.91 2.79

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. presently has an average price target of $343.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. The peers have a potential upside of 36.73%. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -2.65% -0.13% 6% 28.54% 3.54% 35.6% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are 4.6 and 3.2. Competitively, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s peers have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.2. In other hand, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. Its products include reagents, instruments, and software which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market. This segment sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. It operates in Europe, Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.