Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 79.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 60.23% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.2% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.27% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 28.30% 20.50% Industry Average 35.31% 30.21% 7.62%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. N/A 290 17.18 Industry Average 84.26M 238.62M 63.25

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 2.75 2.83

$343.33 is the average target price of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., with a potential upside of 7.40%. As a group, Medical Laboratories & Research companies have a potential upside of 51.67%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -0.73% -4.04% 12.44% 6.49% 2.6% 26.75% Industry Average 7.85% 6.85% 27.29% 31.08% 49.46% 38.81%

For the past year Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are 4.5 and 3.2. Competitively, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s competitors have 3.99 and 3.77 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s competitors are 41.84% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Dividends

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. Its products include reagents, instruments, and software which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market. This segment sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. It operates in Europe, Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.