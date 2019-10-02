Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) Reaches $9.04 After 9.00% Down Move; Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 72,228 shares traded. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) has declined 50.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.86% the S&P500. Some Historical BPTH News: 03/04/2018 – BIO-PATH INTERIM DATA FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL OF PREXIGEBERSEN COMBO; 29/03/2018 – BIO-PATH HOLDINGS REPORTS DATA FROM PREXIGEBERSEN PHASE 1; 15/03/2018 Bio-Path Holdings to Present Data at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Bio-Path Holdings Announces Interim Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Prexigebersen in Combination with Low Dose Cytarabine (; 03/04/2018 – BIO PATH HOLDINGS INC – PREXIGEBERSEN PLUS LDAC SHOWED EARLY ANTI-LEUKEMIC ACTIVITY IN NEARLY 50% OF EVALUABLE AML PATIENTS TREATED TO DATE; 03/04/2018 – BIO-PATH: PREXIGEBERSEN/LDAC WELL-TOLERATED IN AML TREATMENT; 03/04/2018 – Bio-Path Holdings Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 03/04/2018 – Bio-Path Holdings 2017 Loss $8.1M; 16/05/2018 – Bio-Path Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/04/2018 – BIO-PATH AMENDING PROTOCOL TO CHANGE DOSING SCHEDULEThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $26.07M company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $8.23 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BPTH worth $2.35M less.

Among 3 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu has $14800 highest and $11800 lowest target. $132.67’s average target is 29.28% above currents $102.62 stock price. Baidu had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $11800 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14800 target in Friday, August 9 report. See Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $134.0000 New Target: $118.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $148.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $132.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing One Tenth Class A Ordinary Share Old Target: $Positive;Mixed

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing One Tenth Class A Ordinary Share Old Target: $Overweight 179.0000

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing One Tenth Class A Ordinary Share Old Target: $Neutral 150.0000

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing One Tenth Class A Ordinary Share Old Target: $Hold

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing One Tenth Class A Ordinary Share Old Target: $Equal-Weight 200.0000

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.77 billion. It operates through three divisions: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It has a 8 P/E ratio. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $102.62. About 2.56 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98)

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Share Price Is Down 51% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “When and How to Buy Baidu Stockâ€™s Bottom – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Shouldn’t Panic Over Trump’s Reported Threat to Delist Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Amazon & Alexa Are Dominating the Smart Home Market… For Now. – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu Sells Part of Its Ctrip Stake, Ctrip Shares Lose Altitude – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

More notable recent Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Bio-Path Stock Scales Nasdaq on New Patent – Schaeffers Research” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) Shareholders Torched 97% Of Their Cash – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BPTH) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “23 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.74 earnings per share, up 86.30% or $4.66 from last year’s $-5.4 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.94% EPS growth.