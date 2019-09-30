Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Delivery companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34% of Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.00% of all Drug Delivery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.62% of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.45% of all Drug Delivery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Bio-Path Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Path Holdings Inc. 21,304,347.83% -112.50% -98.10% Industry Average 16.08% 31.70% 27.00%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Bio-Path Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Path Holdings Inc. 2.45M 12 0.00 Industry Average 190.32M 1.18B 11.65

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Path Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.00

The potential upside of the rivals is 64.20%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Path Holdings Inc. 0.29% 0.37% -17.96% 576.24% -50.86% 290.29% Industry Average 0.94% 12.57% 5.22% 0.00% 10.41% 29.78%

For the past year Bio-Path Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7. Competitively, Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 3.13 and 2.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bio-Path Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.18 shows that Bio-Path Holdings Inc. is 218.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.84 which is 15.67% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused antisense drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic myelogenous leukemia; and in preclinical studies for solid tumors, including breast cancer and ovarian cancer. The company is also developing Liposomal Bcl2, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lymphoma. It has license agreement with The University of Texas relating to the delivery technology platform for antisense nucleic acids, including two single nucleic acid drug products. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.