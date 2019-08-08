Bio Marin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lowered Holding by $1.41 Billion as Share Price Declined; Ws Management Lllp Holding in Pra Group (PRAA) Has Cut by $1.81 Million

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Bio Marin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 15,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.79 billion, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Bio Marin Pharmaceutical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89 billion market cap company. It closed at $76.69 lastly. It is down 20.19% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M, EST. LOSS $118.3M; 17/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces 1 Platform and 3 Poster Presentations at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (P; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin gets its shot at another blockbuster as FDA OKs rare disease drug pegvaliase $BMRN; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin’s Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility Recognized with Industry Award; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Expects Palynziq Will Be Available in U.S. by End of Jun; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU)

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 69,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 585,731 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.70 million, down from 655,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.24. About 96,001 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Breached Standard of Care for CEO; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q EPS 47c; 19/04/2018 – WOODS: PRA HAS RECEIVED APPX 29 BREXIT AUTHORIZATION REQUESTS; 24/04/2018 – PRA Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 31 Days; 15/05/2018 – RBS – IF SCHEME IS APPROVED AT HEARING, EXPECTED EFFECTIVE DATE TO BE AUG 13 OR LATER DATE WHICH NATWEST BANK, NATWEST MARKETS MAY AGREE WITH PRA, FCA; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Aren’t Alleging That CEO Staley Acted With Lack of Integrity; 28/03/2018 – FCA CONTINUES TO WORK W/ HM TREASURY AND BOE/PRA ON BREXIT; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Made Serious Errors of Judgement; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE NOT ALLEGING THAT STALEY ACTED WITH A LACK OF INTEGRITY; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRA Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRAA)

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,800 activity.

More notable recent BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Predict 29% Upside For The Holdings of IBB – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shift From Loss To Profit – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BioMarin (BMRN) Q4 Earnings & Sales Miss, Shares Decline – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 149,326 shares. Nomura Holding Incorporated has 0.06% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 572,558 shares. Fosun Intl has 0.54% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 5,814 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated holds 17,650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,902 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,827 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Voya Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 804,252 shares. Trustmark Bank Trust Department holds 0% or 6 shares. Ima Wealth Inc holds 1.37% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 39,659 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). 18,389 are held by Dnb Asset As. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research holds 0.01% or 12,688 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 1,115 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashford Hospitality (NYSE:AHT) by 41,816 shares to 289,878 shares, valued at $1.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc by 67 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 9,357 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability reported 1,329 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). The Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Captrust Advsr stated it has 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Moreover, First Mercantile Co has 0.04% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 6,463 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 16,900 shares. Principal Fin Incorporated has invested 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Oak Ridge Investments Lc stated it has 263,789 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 9,639 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 1,300 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Gru Limited Com owns 1.54 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 31,798 shares. Ws Management Lllp has 0.95% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 585,731 shares.