BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) and MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). The two are both Security & Protection Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International Inc. 1 2.39 N/A -0.61 0.00 MSA Safety Incorporated 104 3.18 N/A 3.06 34.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BIO-key International Inc. and MSA Safety Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International Inc. 0.00% -74.1% -65.5% MSA Safety Incorporated 0.00% 18.6% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

BIO-key International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.12 beta. Competitively, MSA Safety Incorporated’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BIO-key International Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival MSA Safety Incorporated is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. MSA Safety Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BIO-key International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.8% of BIO-key International Inc. shares and 76.9% of MSA Safety Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of BIO-key International Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of MSA Safety Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BIO-key International Inc. 4.03% 3.94% -3.01% -7.19% -38.86% 72% MSA Safety Incorporated -4.56% 0.11% -3.68% 7.03% 5.75% 11.75%

For the past year BIO-key International Inc. was more bullish than MSA Safety Incorporated.

Summary

MSA Safety Incorporated beats on 7 of the 8 factors BIO-key International Inc.

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their application. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. Its products also comprise ID Director, a solution for single sign on integration with CA Technologies SiteMinder, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, and other solutions; and WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in insecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. It also sells third-party hardware components. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, and partner networks to government and corporate customers primarily in North America. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Americas and International segments. Its core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as multi-point permanently installed gas detection systems, flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, a laser-based gas detection technology, replacement components, and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. The core product offerings also consist of breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus, face masks, and respirators; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; fire and rescue helmets; and fall protection equipment comprising confined space equipment, harnesses, fall arrest equipment, lanyards, and lifelines. The company also offers respirators, eye and face protection products, thermal imaging cameras, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors, and industrial or military end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.