BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) Touches $0.75 Low on Aug, 29; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Upped Its International Paper (IP) Holding

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased International Paper (IP) stake by 19.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company acquired 43,635 shares as International Paper (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Frontier Investment Mgmt Company holds 263,382 shares with $12.19 million value, up from 219,747 last quarter. International Paper now has $15.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 457,570 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 02/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM RISES AFTER PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLES; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid

The stock of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) reached all time low today, Aug, 29 and still has $0.73 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.75 share price. This indicates more downside for the $10.80 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.73 PT is reached, the company will be worth $323,940 less. It closed at $0.75 lastly. It is down 38.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 20.67% above currents $38.12 stock price. Int`l Paper had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. UBS maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Wednesday, April 10. UBS has “Buy” rating and $54 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 1 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $47 target in Friday, April 5 report. Stephens downgraded the shares of IP in report on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 15.

