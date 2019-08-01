BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Security & Protection Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of BIO-key International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.58% of all Security & Protection Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of BIO-key International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.37% of all Security & Protection Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has BIO-key International Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International Inc. 0.00% -74.10% -65.50% Industry Average 105.72% 41.17% 7.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing BIO-key International Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 23.02M 21.78M 80.81

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for BIO-key International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.25 2.22 2.74

The rivals have a potential upside of 74.54%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BIO-key International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BIO-key International Inc. 4.03% 3.94% -3.01% -7.19% -38.86% 72% Industry Average 4.48% 18.00% 74.69% 76.56% 67.59% 75.29%

For the past year BIO-key International Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BIO-key International Inc. are 2.1 and 1.6. Competitively, BIO-key International Inc.’s rivals have 2.78 and 2.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. BIO-key International Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BIO-key International Inc.

Volatility and Risk

BIO-key International Inc. has a beta of 2.12 and its 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BIO-key International Inc.’s rivals are 18.91% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

BIO-key International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BIO-key International Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their application. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. Its products also comprise ID Director, a solution for single sign on integration with CA Technologies SiteMinder, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, and other solutions; and WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in insecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. It also sells third-party hardware components. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, and partner networks to government and corporate customers primarily in North America. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.