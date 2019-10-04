BIO-key International (BKYI) Hit By Maxim Group Downgrade; Rpc (RES) Shorts Increased By 3.9%

Maxim Group lowered shares of BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) from a Buy rating to a Hold rating in a analysts note released on Friday morning.

Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) had an increase of 3.9% in short interest. RES's SI was 18.01M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.9% from 17.33M shares previously. With 1.89 million avg volume, 10 days are for Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES)'s short sellers to cover RES's short positions. The SI to Rpc Inc's float is 32.29%. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4.

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. The company has market cap of $9.36 million. The Company’s solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their application. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification.

The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.65.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for gas and oil companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Technical Services and Support Services. It has a 16.93 P/E ratio. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of gas and oil wells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

