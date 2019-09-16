Bio (BIO) Stake Maintained by Tygh Capital Management Inc; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Brave Asset Management Decreased Holding by $477,187

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 3,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,676 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, down from 14,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 2.54 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bio (BIO) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 1,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The institutional investor held 43,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.47 million, up from 41,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $334.23. About 69,797 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Not Effective as of Dec. 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Says Intends to Complete Filing as Promptly as Possible; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: KPMG Needs More Time to Ccomplete Audit, Assessment of Effectiveness of Internal Control Over Reporting; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Corporation Delaware has 2.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 275,636 shares. 308,284 are owned by Cambiar Limited. Counselors Of Maryland Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aperio Limited Liability Com holds 1.26% or 2.22 million shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Corp holds 2.72% or 126,432 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 2.41 million shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Forbes J M And Llp reported 102,519 shares stake. Savant Ltd holds 0.62% or 31,637 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Management holds 56,413 shares. 2,100 are held by Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Com. 23,191 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Drexel Morgan Com holds 20,014 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. 6,810 are owned by Hugh Johnson Limited Co. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.20 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $178.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,892 shares to 44,501 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 19,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 9,755 shares to 19,891 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 11,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,890 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.