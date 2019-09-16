Bio (BIO) Market Value Rose While Winslow Asset Management Trimmed by $441,480 Its Holding; As Neogenomics (NEO) Stock Rose, Holder 1492 Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bio (BIO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 1,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The institutional investor held 25,965 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12 million, down from 27,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $334.15. About 101,855 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG; 30/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION; 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 117,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 151,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, down from 269,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 706,595 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.15 million for 135.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Mgmt accumulated 48,590 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested 0.3% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1.30 million shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 224,779 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 218,343 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability holds 0% or 68,750 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 44,425 shares. 46,716 were reported by Raymond James And Assoc. Ranger Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.81% or 1.21M shares. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.03% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 937,862 were accumulated by Granahan Investment Ma. First Utd Retail Bank Tru owns 30,000 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $106.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Youngevity Intl Inc by 83,348 shares to 107,313 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Optimizerx Corp by 144,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold BIO shares while 110 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 16.22 million shares or 6.79% less from 17.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.01% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Ariel Invests Ltd Liability reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Advisory Net Ltd Liability Company accumulated 160 shares or 0% of the stock. Howe And Rusling Incorporated stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T owns 1,503 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Inc invested in 0% or 10 shares. Moreover, Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Nwq Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 155,027 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech has 0.02% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 10,943 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Moreover, Eulav Asset Management has 0.14% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 11,900 shares. Franklin Resource owns 64,528 shares. Cibc Ww Incorporated holds 1,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 40,800 shares stake.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.