Bio (BIO) Holding Has Boosted by Sivik Global Healthcare Llc; As Republic Services (RSG) Stock Price Rose, Advisors Asset Management Increased Its Stake by $1.08 Million

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Republic Services (RSG) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 13,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 58,712 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 45,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $89.2. About 165,249 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Bio (BIO) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $317.28. About 35,932 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: KPMG Needs More Time to Ccomplete Audit, Assessment of Effectiveness of Internal Control Over Reporting

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,500 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 19,791 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 4,659 shares. 80,291 were accumulated by Portolan Cap Lc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Intrepid Cap Mngmt invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 366,874 shares. 149,412 are owned by Tikvah Management. Tygh Capital Management has 2.25% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Shine Investment Advisory stated it has 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 249,639 shares. Artemis Investment Llp owns 39,828 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Magnetar Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership has 13,226 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 14,459 shares. Ameritas Prns reported 5,920 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 206,795 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Element Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 8,881 shares. Gyroscope Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.07% or 349,190 shares. 189 are held by Gemmer Asset. 1,235 are owned by Cypress Cap Limited Company (Wy). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Horizon Investments Lc has 0.12% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 41,983 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 4,600 shares. Td Asset Management reported 0.17% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Gideon Advsr holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 13,471 shares. Dupont Management reported 0.08% stake.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 11,676 shares to 15,952 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,729 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).