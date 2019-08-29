Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $842,184; Valuation Rose; Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose While Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Increased Position by $369,088

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 2,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 16,641 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 14,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $163.18. About 1.89 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,353 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 61,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 15.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – APPLE TO GIVE $50 CREDIT TO BATTERY REPLACEMENT CUSTOMERS: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Honeywell International – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 0.12% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. First United Comml Bank Tru holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 18,304 shares. Sequoia Fin Advsr Lc reported 19,331 shares stake. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 4,450 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 1.68M shares. First Personal Ser holds 4,660 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na has 10,617 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 12,734 shares. Cornerstone Inc has 75,000 shares. Eqis owns 2,797 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) owns 1.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 10,880 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.07% stake. Csat Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 18 shares. Hartford Fincl reported 1.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 32,134 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sumitomo Life Insur Company reported 149,477 shares. Comerica National Bank owns 1.05 million shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation holds 24,885 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc has 0.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Advisor Group Limited Co holds 542,985 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ballentine Limited Liability invested in 56,805 shares. Diversified Tru Communications invested in 0.65% or 70,122 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated owns 37,566 shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Kanawha Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, First National Tru Co has 2.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Drw Ltd Liability Com holds 1,318 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.47% stake. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s EU tax bill appeal starts soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Focus Shift in Apple (AAPL)â€™s Earnings Makes the Report Better than It First Appears – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple starting online sales in India – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.