Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Holds Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Uniqure Nv (QURE) Market Value Rose While Consonance Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake by $5.77 Million

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 41,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $136.94. About 9.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 73,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.39 million, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 253,755 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

