Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Truepoint Has Cut Smucker J M Co (SJM) Holding

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 18.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 9,690 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc holds 41,573 shares with $4.90M value, down from 51,263 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $140.52. About 7.66M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS

Truepoint Inc decreased Smucker J M Co (SJM) stake by 53.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Truepoint Inc sold 2,892 shares as Smucker J M Co (SJM)’s stock rose 22.92%. The Truepoint Inc holds 2,523 shares with $294,000 value, down from 5,415 last quarter. Smucker J M Co now has $12.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.16. About 190,203 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Anticipates Acquired Business to Contribute Net Sales of Approximately $800 Million in First Full Year After Closing Transaction; 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER’S SR UNSECURED DEBT RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Would Control at Least 70% of Market for Branded Canola, Vegetable Oils With Wesson Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION, LLC, MAKER; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Estimated Tax Benefit of $200 Million From Deal

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya had sold 267,466 shares worth $28.35M.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup.

Among 6 analysts covering J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. J.M. Smucker had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) rating on Monday, April 8. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $120 target. Morgan Stanley maintained The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $104 target. Jefferies maintained the shares of SJM in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 7 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, February 25. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Truepoint Inc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,717 shares to 14,080 valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Tax (VEA) stake by 105,844 shares and now owns 5.01M shares. I Shares Tr (ITOT) was raised too.

