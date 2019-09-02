Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Trimmed By $579,008 Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ) Has 1.36 Sentiment

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 11.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 3,488 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc holds 26,558 shares with $4.43M value, down from 30,046 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $518.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – Uganda Mulls Tax on Users of Facebook, WhatsApp Amid Questions; 26/03/2018 – Cramer says China-U.S. trade, Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview, short-sellers and Facebook’s data scandal all contributed to the recovery; 09/05/2018 – IAC quarterly profit surges on Match, ANGI Homeservices strength; 26/04/2018 – Facebook warns investors that more Cambridge Analyticas are likely; 21/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the Cambridge Analytica scandal: “This was a major breach of trust, and I’m; 05/04/2018 – Facebook is a big contributor to the committees in Congress that will question Mark Zuckerberg; 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is going abroad; 25/05/2018 – Facebook, Google face complaints worth $8 billion over alleged breach of new EU data law; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH BLOOMBERG TV

Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (SWZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.88, from 0.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 15 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 11 sold and decreased positions in Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.16 million shares, up from 2.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

Alpine Global Management Llc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. for 264,621 shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 155,364 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 367,511 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 323,774 shares.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 8,437 shares traded. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Swiss Helvetia Fund declares stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Announces Filing Of Preliminary Proxy Materials; Proposal For Expanded Fund Mandate And Approval Of Investment Advisory Agreement With Bulldog Investors, LLC – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Announces New Executive Officers – PRNewswire” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Announces 2019 Repurchase Program And Continued Suspension Of Managed Distribution Plan – PRNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Swiss Fund At A Sweet Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2016.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. The company has market cap of $106.27 million. The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 13.26% above currents $185.67 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. M Partners reinitiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Monday, March 18.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. On Thursday, August 22 THIEL PETER sold $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 22,246 shares.