Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Position in Facebook (FB) Has Lowered by $901,824; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Raised Caterpillar (CAT) Stake by $709,512

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 5,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 70,322 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58M, up from 65,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 2.03 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 21,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, down from 26,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Short seller Andrew Left jabs Shopify’s business, saying it’s based on the exchange of personal information collected by Facebook and sold to Shopify “entrepreneurs.”; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q EPS $1.69; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data scandal; 13/03/2018 – Social Solutions Global Announces New Certified Implementation Partner Treadwell; 09/04/2018 – Facebook should pay its 2bn users for their personal data; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thune Signals Tech Companies Should Take Notice, Things Are Changing; 28/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 26/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN SAYS GERMAN GOVT WANTS FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE CLARITY AFTER REPORTS OF DATA ABUSE

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8,162 shares to 31,750 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,884 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lee Danner Bass reported 59,648 shares stake. Associated Banc accumulated 1.08% or 144,841 shares. Sns Group Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,785 shares. Minneapolis Gp Ltd reported 3.55% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lsv Asset Mgmt has 1.03 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Indiana & Mngmt reported 2,993 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Com reported 20,283 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil Co stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, South Dakota Council has 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Weybosset Rech & Mngmt Limited Liability, Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,355 shares. The Georgia-based Bowen Hanes And Communication has invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Old Natl State Bank In holds 0.06% or 9,113 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 147,788 shares. Wealthquest owns 1,504 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability accumulated 0.12% or 2,897 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.