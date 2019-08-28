Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Stake; Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)’s Sentiment Is 2.33

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 35 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 15 trimmed and sold equity positions in Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 4.74 million shares, up from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 11.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Facebook Inc now has $517.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 11.40 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Instagram Slow Snapchat’s User Growth … Again? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 15.99% above currents $181.3 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 11. M Partners reinitiated the shares of FB in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $155 target. Guggenheim upgraded the shares of FB in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER had sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05 million.

More notable recent Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Asia stocks, bond yields climb as trade war fears ebb – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PLN files SRS for Samurai bonds – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SoftBank’s Saudi substitute is a head-scratcher – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Raffles Associates Lp holds 8.55% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. for 253,958 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Llc owns 547,983 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 2.19% invested in the company for 687,287 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.37% in the stock. Smith Moore & Co., a Missouri-based fund reported 14,263 shares.