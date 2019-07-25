Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Position by $842,184; Share Value Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Incline Global Management Has Lowered Holding

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,353 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, down from 61,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $953.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $207.17. About 11.21 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 30/04/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Apple reportedly working on a VR/AR headset with dual 8K displays; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Act; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 78.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 133,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, down from 170,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $279.34. About 1.84 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.43 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

