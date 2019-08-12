Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.13 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Iowa State Bank Has Raised Its Stake

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 1.52M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 9,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 41,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, down from 51,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $137.23. About 3.77M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 222,183 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Conning Incorporated invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ariel Invests invested 1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,143 shares. Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). St James Invest Limited Liability Com invested in 3.3% or 827,029 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP invested in 0.06% or 34,289 shares. Community & Inv accumulated 128,395 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Oregon-based Becker Capital Mngmt has invested 0.98% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hodges Capital Mngmt owns 30,428 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 308,577 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 67,565 shares. 201,207 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc. 31,342 were accumulated by Covington Mgmt. Pinnacle Financial holds 27,899 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.